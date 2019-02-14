

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) announced Thursday that UAE-based Emirates is reducing its A380 orderbook to 123 aircraft from 162 following a review of its operations, and in light of developments in aircraft and engine technologies.



Emirates will take delivery of 14 further A380s over the next two years. As a consequence and given the lack of order backlog with other airlines, Airbus will cease deliveries of the A380 in 2021.



Further, Emirates signed new orders for Airbus' newest generation, flexible widebody aircraft. The company has ordered 40 A330-900 and 30 A350-900 aircraft.



Airbus Chief Executive Officer Tom Enders said, 'As a result of this decision we have no substantial A380 backlog and hence no basis to sustain production, despite all our sales efforts with other airlines in recent years. This leads to the end of A380 deliveries in 2021. The consequences of this decision are largely embedded in our 2018 full year results.'



Airbus said it will start discussions with its social partners in the next few weeks regarding the 3,000 to 3,500 positions potentially impacted over the next three years. However, the ongoing A320 ramp-up and the new widebody order from Emirates Airline will offer a significant number of internal mobility opportunities.



