

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Capgemini (CGEMY.PK, CAPP) reported that its net profit (Group share) amounted to 730 million euros for 2018, down from 820 million euros for 2017, due to the higher tax expense. Operating profit totaled 1.25 billion euros compared to 1.18 billion euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 4.25 euros compared to 4.76 euros. Normalized earnings per share declined 8% to 5.74 euros. The Group recognized an income tax expense of 53 million euros in 2018 in respect of the transitional impact of the tax reform in the U.S. Adjusted for the tax expense, normalized EPS for 2018 was 6.06 euros, down 3%.



In 2018, the Group generated revenues of 13.20 billion euros, up 5.4% compared with 2017. The Group noted that the growth is 8.1% at constant exchange rates, significantly above the 6% to 7% target communicated at the beginning of the year. Organic growth was 6.2%, for the period. Bookings totaled 13.39 billion euros in 2018, a 9% increase at constant exchange rates year-on-year.



For 2019, the Group targets revenue growth at constant exchange rates of 5.5% to 8.0%, improved profitability with an operating margin of 12.3% to 12.6% and stronger organic free cash flow - on a comparable basis - of over 1.1 billion euros.



