

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French lender Credit Agricole Group (CRARF, CDA.L, ACA), comprising Crédit Agricole S.A. and Regional Banks, reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter Net income Group share climbed 70.3 percent from last year to 1.57 billion euros. The significant growth is linked to a favourable base effect, in particular the tax surcharge last year, the company said.



Underlying net income was 1.63 billion euros, down 3.9 percent from last year.



Crédit Agricole S.A. reported net income group share of 1.01 billion euros, significantly higher than last year. Underlying net income was 1.07 billion euros, up 21.6 percent. Underlying earnings per share were 0.33 euro, up 24.2 percent.



Credit Agricole Group net revenues edged up 0.8 percent from last year to 8.11 billion euros. Crédit Agricole S.A's stated net revenues improved 4.3 percent to 4.85 billion euros.



Further, the company said its dividend proposed at the Shareholders' Meeting increased by 9.5 percent to 0.69 euro for fiscal 2018.



