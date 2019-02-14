

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Asahi Group Holdings reported fiscal 2018 profit to owners of parent of 151.08 billion yen, up 7.1% from previous year. Earnings per share was 329.79 yen compared to 307.78 yen, prior year. Core operating profit improved 12.7% to 221.38 billion yen. Fiscal year revenue improved 1.7% to 2.12 trillion yen.



For fiscal 2019, the company projects: revenue of 2.15 trillion yen; profit to owners of parent of 152.0 billion yen; and basic earnings per share of 331.81 yen per share.



