

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British drug maker AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L, AZN) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter profit before tax climbed 79 percent to $730 million from last year's $407 million.



Profit after tax, meanwhile, fell 20 percent to $1.01 billion, and earnings per share dropped 21 percent to $0.82.



Core earnings per share for the quarter were $1.58.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total revenue increased 11 percent to $6.42 billion from last year's $5.78 billion. At constant rates, revenue grew 14 percent. Analysts expected revenues of $6.27 billion.



Product sales grew 5 percent on a reported basis and 8 percent at constant rates to $5.77 billion.



Further, the Board has reaffirmed its commitment to the progressive dividend policy; a second interim dividend of $1.90 per share has been declared post year end, taking the unchanged full-year dividend per share to $2.80



Looking ahead, the company expects 2019 to be a year of higher year-on-year sales growth combined with operating leverage.



For the year, the company projects core earnings per share of $3.50 to $3.70. In fiscal 2018, core earnings per share were $3.46.



Product sales are expected to increase a high single-digit percentage at CER.



Further, core operating profit is anticipated to increase, ahead of Product Sales, by a mid-teens percentage vs. FY 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX