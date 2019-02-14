

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Homeserve Plc (HSV.L), a home repairs and improvements business, Thursday said it has signed an agreement with Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi Corp. (MBC.L, MSBHY.PK) to establish a joint venture in Japan.



HomeServe and Mitsubishi will each make an initial cash investment of 2 million pounds into the JV.



The JV will be called HomeServe Japan Corp. and will be 50:50 owned by HomeServe and Mitsubishi. HomeServe Japan will build a business to provide home emergency and repair services in electrics, plumbing, gas, heating, ventilation and air conditioning. The business will be based on a Membership model, and will also offer on-demand services to residential customers.



