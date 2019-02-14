

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - iPhone maker Apple Inc. (AAPL) announced Thursday it will resume selling older iPhone models in its stores in Germany after it had removed the models off the shelves due to a court ruling that it had infringed on a patent by Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM).



Apple will resume selling the same old models such as iPhone 7, 7+, 8, and 8+, but only with chips from Qualcomm. They had begun using some chips from Intel Corp in iPhones from 2016.



Qualcomm won a patent infringement lawsuit against Apple in December, which banned it from using Intel chips in lieu of the Qualcomm chips it was using until 2016. Apple had to pull off older models from its 15 retail stores and online store in Germany.



Apple was ordered by the court to cease the sale, offer for sale and importation for sale of all infringing iPhones in Germany. The Court also ordered Apple to recall infringing iPhones from third party resellers in Germany.



'To ensure all iPhone models can again be available to customers in Germany, we have no choice but to stop using Intel chips and ship our phones with Qualcomm chips in Germany,' the company said in a statement on Thursday. The phones will become available for sale again on Apple's website on Thursday.



The two tech giants have been engaged in a global legal dispute with cases decided or pending in Germany, China, and the U.S.



