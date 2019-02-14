

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone's economic growth in the fourth quarter was in line with the initial estimates released late January and employment rose at a slightly faster pace, latest data from Eurostat showed on Thursday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent from the third quarter, when the economy expanded at the same pace.



Compared to the same quarter a year ago, GDP rose 1.2 percent after a 1.6 percent increase in the three months to September.



The monthly, annual and full year rates of growth were unchanged from the initial estimates.



The full year growth for 2018 was confirmed at 1.8 percent versus 2.4 percent in 2017.



The Eurostat report also showed that Eurozone employment grew 0. 3 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, after a 0.2 percent rise in the previous three months.



On a year-on-year basis, employment increased 1.2 percent following 1.3 percent rise in the third quarter.



In 2018, employment growth in the euro area slowed to 1.4 percent from 1.6 percent in 2017.



