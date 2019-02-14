

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $159 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $24 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $1.06 billion from $0.99 billion last year.



Iron Mountain Inc earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $0.25 vs. $0.29 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.25 -Revenue (Q4): $1.06 Bln vs. $0.99 Bln last year.



