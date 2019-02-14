

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arch Coal Inc. (ARCH) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $86.09 million, or $4.44 per share. This compares with $81.27 million, or $3.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.2% to $650.96 million from $560.24 million last year.



Arch Coal Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $86.09 Mln. vs. $81.27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.44 vs. $3.64 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $650.96 Mln vs. $560.24 Mln last year.



