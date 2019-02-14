

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's ILO unemployment rate fell in the fourth quarter of 2018 to its lowest level in nearly a decade, after remaining stable in the previous three months, preliminary data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Thursday.



The ILO unemployment rate in metropolitan France and the overseas departments dropped 0.3 points quarter-on-quarter to 8.8 percent, which was the lowest level since early 2009.



In metropolitan France, the jobless rate was 8.5 percent. The number of unemployed decreased by 90,000 to 2.5 million persons.



Unemployment among youth decreased sharply, the INSEE said.



The employment rate for the 15-64 age group rose again to 66.1 percent, the highest level since the early 1980s.



