

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arch Coal Inc. (ARCH) said Thursday that its board approved a 12.5 percent increase in the company's recurring quarterly cash dividend to $0.45 per share from $0.40 per share.



The next quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.45 per common share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2019.



Since launching the capital return program in May 2017, Arch has now increased the quarterly dividend rate twice, by a total of nearly 30 percent.



The company also initiated full year sales volume guidance for 2019. Based on current expectations, Arch expects total sales volume of between 86 million and 92 million tons.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX