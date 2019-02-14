

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale price inflation slowed for the third straight month in January, to the lowest level in eleven months, figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The wholesale price index climbed 1.1 percent year-on-year in January after a 2.5 percent rise in December. The pace was the slowest since February 2017, when prices rose 1.1 percent.



The biggest increase was in the prices of cereals, raw tobacco, seeds and animal feed stuffs by 18.9 percent annually. Prices of waste and residual materials and live animals declined by 9.8 percent and 5.6 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, the wholesale prices declined by 0.7 percent following a 1.2 percent fall in the previous month. Prices fell for the second month in a row.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX