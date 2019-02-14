

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results, Sonoco Products Co. (SON) on Thursday affirmed its base earnings outlook for fiscal 2019.



For fiscal 2019, Sonoco continues to expect base earnings in the range of $3.47 to $3.57. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.52 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company also projected full-year 2019 operating cash flow and free cash flow to be in a range of $600 million to $620 million and $225 million and $245 million, respectively.



For the first quarter, Sonoco forecast base earnings in a range of $0.77 to $0.83 per share, compared to $0.74 per share in the year-ago period. The Street expects earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX