

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CME Group, Inc. (CME) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $385.5 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $2939.2 million, or $8.63 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, CME Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $624.5 million or $1.77 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 37.8% to $1.24 billion from $0.90 billion last year.



CME Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $624.5 Mln. vs. $383.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.77 vs. $1.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.72 -Revenue (Q4): $1.24 Bln vs. $0.90 Bln last year.



