

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) on Thursday initiated earnings guidance for the full-year 2019. It now projects earnings in a range of $4.80 to $5.20.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.95 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company also extended its long-term adjusted earnings growth rate of 4 to 6 percent through 2023. The growth rate is based off the midpoint of the 2019 adjusted guidance range, or $5.00 per share, and is supported by the company's $37 billion growth capital plan.



