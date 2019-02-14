

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $33.39 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $36.36 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, The GEO Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $43.01 million or $0.36 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $599.43 million from $568.98 million last year.



The GEO Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $43.01 Mln. vs. $46.75 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.36 vs. $0.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.33 -Revenue (Q4): $599.43 Mln vs. $568.98 Mln last year.



