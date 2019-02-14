sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

27,46 Euro		-0,31
-1,12 %
WKN: 895250 ISIN: US69351T1060 Ticker-Symbol: PP9 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PPL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PPL CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,21
27,367
14:56
27,18
27,39
14:52
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PPL CORPORATION
PPL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PPL CORPORATION27,46-1,12 %