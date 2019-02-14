

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPL Corporation (PPL) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $415 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $78 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, PPL Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $382 million or $0.52 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $1.94 billion from $1.93 billion last year.



PPL Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $382 Mln. vs. $384 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.52 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q4): $1.94 Bln vs. $1.93 Bln last year.



