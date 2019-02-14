

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) reported a profit for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $124.02 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $327.55 million, or $2.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 99.9% to $1.09 billion from $977.49 billion last year.



Vulcan Materials Co. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $0.99 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q4): $1.09 Bln vs. $977.49 Bln last year.



