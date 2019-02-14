

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fannie Mae (FNMA.OB) announced the company reported a net worth of $6.2 billion as of December 31, 2018. As a result, Fannie Mae expects to pay a $3.2 billion dividend to Treasury by March 31, 2019.



Fannie Mae reported annual net income of $16.0 billion compared with net income of $2.5 billion for 2017. For the year, net revenues were $21.9 billion, compared with $23.0 billion in 2017. For 2018, net interest income was $21.0 billion compared with $20.7 billion for 2017.



For the fourth quarter of 2018, Fannie Mae reported net income and comprehensive income of $3.2 billion. Net revenues were $5.1 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018. Net interest income was $5.0 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018.



