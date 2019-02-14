

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' exports eased further for the second straight month in December, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The volume of exports fell 2.2 percent year-on-year in December following a 0.8 percent decline in November.



Imports rose 1.7 percent annually in December.



Import and export growth is being depressed by a company that moved part of its activities to another country from October 2018, the CBS said.



The conditions for export in February are less favorable than in December, the agency added.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX