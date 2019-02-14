

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ryder System Inc. (R) released earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $108.3 million, or $2.06 per share. This compares with $641.0 million, or $12.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Ryder System Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $96.2 million or $1.82 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.1% to $2.26 billion from $1.93 billion last year.



Ryder System Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $96.2 Mln. vs. $72.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.82 vs. $1.37 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.83 -Revenue (Q4): $2.26 Bln vs. $1.93 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX