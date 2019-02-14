sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

53,27 Euro		+0,13
+0,24 %
WKN: 855369 ISIN: US7835491082 Ticker-Symbol: RYD 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
DJ Transportation
1-Jahres-Chart
RYDER SYSTEM INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RYDER SYSTEM INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,48
55,15
14:48
55,58
56,50
14:50
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RYDER SYSTEM INC
RYDER SYSTEM INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RYDER SYSTEM INC53,27+0,24 %