

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The House of Representatives passed a bipartisan resolution calling for an end to the U.S. military support to the Saudi-led coalition in the destructive war in Yemen.



The resolution, which curtails presidential war powers, was passed by a 248 to 177 vote with support from 18 Republican lawmakers.



As per the resolution, which invokes the War Powers Act, the President is required to 'remove United States armed forces from hostilities in or affecting the Republic of Yemen' within 30 days.



'Thousands of Yemenis have died, and millions more are at risk of starvation. There is no military solution to this humanitarian catastrophe. I hope today's vote is a step towards peace,' said House Democrat Ro Khanna, who sponsored the Bill.



The passage of the Yemen resolution by the House puts pressure on the Senate to act in line, which could prompt Trump to issue the first veto of his presidency, reports say.



The Republican-controlled Senate had voted 56 to 41 to pass a similar resolution in December. But that misfired as the last Congress ended with the then Republican-controlled House not bringing it to a vote.



Senator Bernie Sanders urged the Senate to quickly pass this resolution and 'finally reassert Congress' constitutional authority over war.'



The War Powers Act, which was passed 45 years ago, says the constitutional responsibility for war rests with the Congress, not the president.



Four years of Saudi-led war in Yemen has resulted in one of the worst humanitarian crises, killing about 10,000 people and threatening up to 20 million people with starvation.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX