

Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $9 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $131 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $500 million from $495 million last year.



Covanta Holding Corporation earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $0.04 vs. $0.09 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.10 -Revenue (Q4): $500 Mln vs. $495 Mln last year.



