

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Börse said it aims to distribute 40 to 60 per cent of the adjusted annual net profit to shareholders in form of the regular dividend. Within this range, the dividend pay-out ratio is mainly depending on the business development and dividend continuity considerations.



The remaining recurring free cash is planned to be reinvested into the business to support the Group's strategy with its organic and external opportunities, the company said.



Due to its considerable clearing and post-trading business activities, Deutsche Börse said it is focused on maintaining a strong credit and rating profile, including Clearstream Banking S.A.'s strong 'AA' credit rating.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX