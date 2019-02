MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Allianz SE (AZSEY.PK) said that it has resolved on a new share buy-back program. The volume of such new program will amount to up to 1.5 billion euros. The program shall start on March 1, 2019 and be finalized by December 31, 2019 at latest. Allianz SE will cancel all repurchased shares.



