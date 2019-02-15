

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) Friday issued an update regarding the potential disposal of Ambrosia brand.



The company in November last year had announced that it was engaged in discussions with third parties regarding the potential disposal of Ambrosia. A number of parties expressed interest in the business, and since the New Year the Company has been engaged in detailed discussions with a small group of potential buyers.



The company now said these discussions have now concluded as its Board decided that in the present business climate the process will not result in a satisfactory financial outcome.



