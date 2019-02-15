

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' retail sales growth moderated in December after accelerating sharply in the previous month, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



Retail sales climbed 2.3 percent year-over-year in December, slower than the 4.1 percent gain in November. The increase was the smallest in three months.



During the whole year 2018, the retail trade turnover grew 3.3 percent, which was the second highest growth after 2006. Sales of food stores and non-food stores grew by 3.2 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.



In 2018, the online turnover went up by 17.8 percent higher than in 2017.



