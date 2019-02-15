

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were modestly higher on Friday despite mixed earnings results and fresh political uncertainty in Spain, with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expected to call a snap general election later in the day following a cabinet meeting.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 24 points or 0.47 percent at 5,086 in opening deals after closing 0.2 percent lower the previous day.



Media giant Vivendi jumped 6 percent after posting strong results for its Universal Music Grouparm.



Utility EDF declined 2.8 percent after issuing a cautious outlook for 2019.



Satellite operator Eutelstat slumped 7 percent on reporting a fall in first-half net revenue.



Renault dropped half a percent and Peugeot fell as much as 2.5 percent after industry data showed that European car sales fell by 4.6 percent in January from the same month last year.



