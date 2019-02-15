

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were barely moved on Friday, as investors awaited the outcome of high-level Sino-American trade talks and fretted about prolonged Brexit uncertainty.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 10 points or 0.14 percent at 7,206, reversing early declines.



The British pound recovered from its early lows against its major counterparts after data showed retail sales rebounded strongly in January, after their biggest fall in December in a year-and-a-half.



Sales volumes rose 1.0 percent in the month while on an annual basis, retail sales jumped 4.2 percent to post the biggest annual rise since December 2016.



Royal Bank of Scotland Group advanced 1.4 percent as it reported a sharp rise in 2018 profit and announced a special dividend.



SEGRO, the U.K.'s largest listed property company by market capitalization, was marginally higher on fund raising reports.



Premier Foods slumped 4.5 percent after it issued an update regarding the potential disposal of Ambrosia brand.



