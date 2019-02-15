

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone's merchandise trade surplus for December cam in below economists' expectations, as exports decreased, while imports were unchanged, figures from the statistical office Eurostat showed on Friday.



The seasonally adjusted trade surplus fell to EUR 15.6 billion from EUR 15.8 billion in November. Economists had expected a surplus of EU R16.3 billion. Exports decreased 0.1 percent month-on-month, while imports were unchanged.



On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus fell to EUR 17 billion from EUR 24.5 billion a year ago. Exports decreased 2.5 percent year-on-year, while imports grew 1.9 percent.



Trade with the euro area countries shrunk 1.2 percent year-on-year in December.



In the January to December period, the trade surplus decreased to EUR 194.2 billion from EUR 234.9 billion a year ago. Exports grew 3.7 percent year-on-year and imports rose 6.2 percent. Intra-euro area trade rose 5.2 percent.



