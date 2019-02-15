

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL) reported a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $0.21 billion, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $1.65 billion, or $3.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Newell Brands, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $321.1 million or $0.71 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.0% to $2.34 billion from $2.49 billion last year.



Newell Brands, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $321.1 Mln. vs. $334.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.71 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q4): $2.34 Bln vs. $2.49 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.04 to $0.08 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.66 to $1.70 Bln



