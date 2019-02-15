

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank AG's (DB) external monitor, appointed by the German financial watchdog BaFin last year to ensure the bank is improving money laundering and terrorism financing controls, has received an expanded mandate that now includes the lender's role in the money-laundering scandal around Danske Bank A/S, according to the reports.



Deutsche Bank reportedly said that there were no indications of misconduct on its part. It has received requests for information from regulators and law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, investigating Danske Bank.



The scandal around Danske has engulfed Deutsche Bank after it emerged that the lion's share of suspicious money flows through the Danish bank's Estonian unit was routed through the German lender, which acted as one of the correspondent banks,the reports said.



