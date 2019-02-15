

MOLINE (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its first quarter financial results on Friday, Deere & Co. (DE) affirmed its forecast for fiscal 2019 net sales and revenues to increase by about 7 percent, and full-year net income attributable to the company to be about $3.6 billion.



Deere projects company equipment sales to increase by about 7 percent for fiscal 2019 compared with the prior year. Included in the forecast are Wirtgen results for the full fiscal year of 2019 compared with 10 months of the prior year. This adds about 1 percent to the company's net sales forecast for the current year.



Also included in this forecast is a negative foreign-currency translation effect of about 2 percent for the year.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $11.47 per share for the year on revenues of $35.8 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



