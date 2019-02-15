

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation slowed for the fifth consecutive month in January, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 0.9 percent in January following a 1.1 percent increase in December. Inflation has been slowing since hitting 2 percent in August.



Price growth remained below the central bank's target band of 2.5 percent +/- 1 percentage points.



Economists had expected inflation to slow to 1.0 percent in January.



On a month-on-month basis, the consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent after remaining unchanged in both November and December. Economists had expected a 0.1 percent rise.



Prices of food, non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, tobacco rose by 0.9 percent. Meanwhile, costs of transport and dwelling fell by 1.9 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, in January.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX