

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's consumer price inflation accelerated in January after easing in the previous two months, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed on Friday.



The consumer price inflation rose to 3.0 percent in January from 2.7 percent in December. In November, inflation was 3.1 percent.



Prices of recreation and culture grew 8.3 percent annually and those of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels rose 4.9 percent. Meanwhile, transport costs declined 2.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in January after remaining unchanged in the previous month.



