

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) has announced the return of its popular Shamrock Shake milkshake for a limited time at participating U.S. restaurants nationwide.



'The one, the only, the original Shamrock Shake is back,' McDonald's said in a news release.



The minty green milkshake is made with McDonald's vanilla soft serve blended with Shamrock Shake syrup and topped with whipped topping. It first debuted on the McDonald's menu in 1970 and has been a seasonal tradition for nearly 50 years.



The beverage, launched by McDonald's more than a month before St. Patrick's Day, will be available in stores through March 24 while supplies last.



Shamrock Shake has an impressive cult following and its fans took to Twitter to share their excitement.



'If anyone would be kind enough to bring me a ShamrockShake they would automatically become my favorite person on this planet,' one fan tweeted.



'All I want for Valentine's Day is a shamrock shake,' read another tweet.



McDonald's has added a 'Shamrock Shake Finder' to its mobile app for fans to confirm which restaurants are offering the treat based on zip code.



On Monday, McDonald's said it will introduce the McCafe Donut Sticks to its breakfast menu for a limited time. McCafé Donut Sticks is the first sweet treat to be offered by the fast-food giant exclusively at breakfast.



Starting February 20 and for a limited time, customers can enjoy the combo of Donut Sticks and McCafé coffee during breakfast hours at participating restaurants nationwide.



