Sunnyvale - NetApp today reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019, which ended January 25, 2019.

"Although I am disappointed that revenue came in at the low-end of our guidance range, we continue to demonstrate discipline in how we manage the business. We are playing into the big market transitions from a position of strength and are focused on execution to maximize our opportunity in an uncertain macroeconomic environment," said George Kurian, chief executive officer. "Our flash, hybrid cloud infrastructure, and AI solutions are serving as pillars of customers' new architectures and we are seeing adoption of our cloud offerings as part of our customers' foundation for moving applications and data to the cloud. We have conviction in our strategy to drive long-term growth."

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

Net Revenues: $1.56 billion, increased 2% year-over-year from $1.54 billion* in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 Net Income: GAAP net income of $249 million, compared to GAAP net loss of $479 million*1 in the third quarter of fiscal 2018; non-GAAP ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...