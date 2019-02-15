

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Friday, reflecting the positive sentiment that prevailed across Europe amid optimism about U.S.-China trade negotiations.



After the two-day high level talks between the officials of U.S. and China in Beijing ended today, Chinese President Xi Jinping said talks between the two nations will continue in Washington next week.



The Switzerland's benchmark SMI ended up 99.41 points, or 1.09%, at 9,242.12, slightly off the day's high of 9,245.17.



On Thursday, the index ended down 21.35 points, or 0.23%, at 9,142.71, failing to hold early gains.



Among the prominent gainers in the SMI index, Julius Baer surged up 3.15%. Lonza Group gained 2.3%. UBS ended nearly 2% up, while Adecco Group and ABB both ended higher by about 1.7%.



Roche, Novartis, Nestle, Zurich Insurance, Credit Suisse, Richemont and Swiss RE gained 0.7 to 1.3% on strong volumes.



In the SMMI index, which gained about 0.33% today, Partners Group Holding ended up 1.5%, Clariant advanced 1.47% and Dufry ended 1.35% up. EMS-Chemie Holding and Logitech International also ended notably higher.



Shares of logistics company Panalpina ended more than 4.7% up after the company confirmed that it was in preliminary stage talks with Kuwait-based Agility Group on potential strategic opportunities.



Most of the markets in Europe ended with strong gains today on hopes the U.S. and China will arrive at a trade agreement sometime soon, after reports indicated another round of talks between the two nations in Washington next week.



