

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Healthcare tech company Epic Systems' CEO Judy Faulkner says that the company will never consider any buyout offer from tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL)



'We're not going to do that,' Judy Faulkner told Healthcare IT News at a conference earlier this week. 'It was just very gratifying that not a single health system contacted us about it and said they were worried. They all said they laughed.'



Faulkner was responding to CNBC 'Mad Money' host Jim Cramer's claim that Apple should buy Epic since it sells medical record software to major U.S. hospitals.



Apple had launched a Health Records feature in March 2018, allowing encrypted patient data to be saved in the iOS Health app for quick access and sharing with caregivers.



'I think the thing that amazed me most about it is not that he said it. But that the message is so clear around the whole industry that we wouldn't do that,' Faulkner continued. 'And nobody questioned it. That was a real achievement, I think.'



