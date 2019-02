TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release December data for core machine orders, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Core machine orders are predicted to have fallen 1.1 percent on month and climbed 3.4 percent on year following the flat monthly reading and the 0.8 percent increase in November.



New Zealand will see January results for the Performance of Services Index from BusinessNZ; in December, the index score was 53.0.



