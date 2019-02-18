

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of core machine orders in Japan eased 0.1 percent on month in December, the Cabinet Office said on Monday - exceeding expectations for a decline of 1.0 percent following the flat reading in November.



On a yearly basis, core machine orders were up 0.9 percent - shy of forecasts for an increase of 3.4 percent following the 0.8 percent increase in the previous month.



Core machine orders for the fourth quarter of 2018 were down 4.2 percent on quarter and up 2.0 percent on year.



For the first quarter of 2019, core machine orders are predicted to fall 1.8 percent on quarter and gain 1.5 percent on year.



Manufacturing orders were down 8,5 percent on month and 5.3 percent on year, while non-manufacturing orders climbed 6.8 percent on month and 6.5 percent on year.



Government orders tumbled 14.8 percent on month and 12.2 percent on year, while orders from overseas plummeted 21.7 percent on month but rose 1.7 percent on year. Orders through agencies dipped 1.0 percent on month and gained 6.8 percent on year.



The total value of machinery orders received by 280 manufacturers operating in Japan tumbled a seasonally adjusted 18.6 percent on month in December. In the fourth quarter, it increased 3.9 percent on quarter.



For all of 2018, core machine orders rose 3.6 percent and total machine orders gained 4.3 percent.



Manufacturing orders were up 8.9 percent in 2018, while non-manufacturing orders sank 0.5 percent, government orders rose 3.6 percent, orders from overseas gained 5.9 percent and orders through agencies were up 2.9 percent.



