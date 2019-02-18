

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK housing affordability improved at the fastest pace in eight years in February, but annual house price growth remained weak, survey data from the property market data website Rightmove showed on Monday.



UK's annual average wage growth of 3.4 percent outstripped asking prices at the fastest rate since 2011, the survey found.



Average asking prices rose 0.7 percent month-on-month in February, after a 0.40 percent rise in January.



Prices rose for a second straight month in February.



Compared to the same month a year ago, house prices were 0.2 percent in February, which was the weakest pace since 2009.



The weak house price growth suggest that sellers are pricing property cautiously in a sluggish market, whose prospects are marred by the uncertainty linked to Brexit.



