

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Bertrandt Group (BDTG.DE) reported that its first-quarter post-tax earnings increased to 11.93 million euros from 11.76 million euros, previous year. Earnings per share was 1.18 euros compared to 1.17 euros. EBIT slightly increased to 18.33 million euros from 17.77 million euros.



For the first-quarter, total revenues were 262.3 million euros compared to 249.14 million euros, last year.



Assuming that economic conditions do not deteriorate, that OEMs make sustained investments in research and development for new technologies and models, engineering work continues to be contracted out and qualified human resources are available, Bertrandt expects the company to develop positively in fiscal 2018/2019.



