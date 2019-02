LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD.L) confirms that it has acquired 8.68 million shares or representing 8.3% of the issued share capital in Footasylum plc.



JD Sports said it has acquired this stake for investment purposes. JD Sports is prepared to acquire up to an aggregate interest of 29.9% in Footasylum and confirms that it is not intending to make an offer for Footasylum.



