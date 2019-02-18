

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were mixed on Monday after industry data showed China's sales in January fell 15.8 percent from last year, marking the seventh straight month of declining sales amid slowing growth and increasing trade frictions with the United States.



Global benchmark Brent crude was little changed at $66.30 per barrel as weak China data raised concerns about fuel demand in the world's second largest economy.



U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were, however, up 0.8 percent at $56.40 per barrel.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended up $1.18 or 2.2 percent at $55.59 a barrel, a near 3-month high on Friday, lifted by recent data showing declines in crude output from OPEC and the U.S. sanctions against Iran and Venezuela.



U.S.-China trade talks remain in focus as both sides race to reach a deal by the March 1 deadline.



The White House said the U.S. hopes to see additional progress as discussions at the ministerial and vice-ministerial levels continue in Washington this week.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX