

GEA (dpa-AFX) - GEA Group AG (GEAGF.PK, GEAGY.PK) announced that Stefan Klebert became chairman of the Executive Board of the GEA Group. His appointment to the Executive Board runs through December 31, 2021. His predecessor, Jürg Oleas, has left the company, as planned, GEA stated.



Before joining GEA, Stefan Klebert served for eight years as CEO of the Board of Management at Schuler AG. He has also held management positions at various listed companies.



Also, GEA said the company will announce an initial package of immediate measures during its financial press conference on March 14, 2019.



