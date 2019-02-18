

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - Klöckner & Co. (KCO) announced the company is currently expecting to achieve an operating income (EBITDA) of between 20 million euros and 30 million euros for the first quarter which would be significantly below the prior year figure. The company said, given the early point of time in the current fiscal year and due to the not yet determined consideration of the IFRS 16 effects by the market, a market expectation for the first quarter can not be precisely assessed.



Klöckner & Co. said it will announce fiscal 2019 guidance with the results for the fiscal year 2018 on March 12, 2019.



