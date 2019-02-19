

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Alliance Aviation Services Limited said that it has executed an extension and expansion of its Rolls-Royce Total Care Fractional Power Agreement.



The agreement supports the 46 engines on Alliance's fleet of Fokker 100 aircraft. Under this agreement operational risk for major engine maintenance, unplanned engine maintenance and shop visits rests with Rolls-Royce.



The company said that the amendment builds on an 18 year relationship and will operate and will operate until at least 2024 with an option to extend to December 2026.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX